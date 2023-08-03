A changing Salt Lake City: growth, homelessness, crime and public resources

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the shifts Salt Lake City is undergoing and how it will change the surrounding region and the downtown experience. They also discuss the issues of homelessness and crime, community programs, and what policies could address the root causes of social and economic instability for Utahns.

