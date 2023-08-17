Both Sides of the Aisle

Young politicos talk global boiling, national monuments, Bidenomics and the UFO hearing

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (35.4MB)

Subscribe: RSS

Both Sides of the Aisle – Mackey Smith fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Left by Grant Miller, public defender and candidate for Utah House District 24, and on The Right by Troy Dougall, senior policy advisor to Rep. John Curtis. The young politicos discuss global warming, how young people feel about climate change and President Biden’s designation of a new national monument near the Grand Canyon. They also discuss Biden’s reelection campaign touting “Bidenomics,” the country’s credit rating and debt payments, military spending, Utahns losing Medicaid coverage and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena in U.S. airspace.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 12:30 PM

Thursday 10:30 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact