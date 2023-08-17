Young politicos talk global boiling, national monuments, Bidenomics and the UFO hearing

Both Sides of the Aisle – Mackey Smith fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Left by Grant Miller, public defender and candidate for Utah House District 24, and on The Right by Troy Dougall, senior policy advisor to Rep. John Curtis. The young politicos discuss global warming, how young people feel about climate change and President Biden’s designation of a new national monument near the Grand Canyon. They also discuss Biden’s reelection campaign touting “Bidenomics,” the country’s credit rating and debt payments, military spending, Utahns losing Medicaid coverage and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena in U.S. airspace.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios