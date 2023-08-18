Behind the Headlines

Politics of air pollution, a resort’s overtures to Native culture, and LDS-LGBTQ therapy gone awry

Red Heritage, a Native American performance group, sings in a drum circle and performs a hoop dance for guests at the Amangiri resort near Big Water, Utah on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Why those who suffer the most from the Salt Lake Valley’s bad air may speak out the least. A southern Utah resort practices smudging, which is rooted in Indigenous ceremonies. Is this cultural appreciation or appropriation? And a Utah therapist built a reputation of helping gay Latter-day Saints. Several men say he sexually abused them.At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Alixel Cabrera, Palak Jayswal and Jessica Miller, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
Subscribe
