Israel, Palestine, the House speakership and housing affordability

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Hamas attacks in Israel, the bombardment of Palestine, the House of Representative’s inability to choose a new speaker and President Biden moving forward on a border wall with Mexico. They also discuss potential candidates for Speaker of the House, housing affordability in Utah, former lawmaker Quinn Kotter’s departing letter to the Utah legislature and the sexual assault allegations against Tim Ballard.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios