Wondrous eclipse; SLC’s Oly chances; and LDS views of climate change

solar eclipse wows crowds in Utah. Latter-day Saints are among the least worried about climate change. And Salt Lake City stands alone in its bid for the 2034 Olympics.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham, Tamarra Kemsley and Julie Jag, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or X, formerly Twitter, @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
