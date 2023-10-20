Wondrous eclipse; SLC’s Oly chances; and LDS views of climate change

A solar eclipse wows crowds in Utah. Latter-day Saints are among the least worried about climate change. And Salt Lake City stands alone in its bid for the 2034 Olympics.
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham, Tamarra Kemsley and Julie Jag, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or X, formerly Twitter, @upraccess.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.