A Woman’s Worth: The Inequities of Utah’s Workforce

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: September 27, 2023) — Today on the program, a panel of experts discusses women in the Utah workforce, focusing on immigrant and incarcerated women and the importance of childcare.

For the third year in a row, WalletHub’s annual study on gender equality has placed Utah dead last among the 50 states. Analyzing 17 key factors, the study ranked Utah as worst in women’s education and health and 49th in political empowerment and workplace environment.

Today’s panel addresses these institutional and societal inequalities and potential policy choices to address them. The panel includes Yazgi Genc, a research fellow at the Economics Evaluation Unit at the University of Utah; Anna Thomas, policy director at Voices for Utah Children; Ciriac Alvarez Valle, a senior policy analyst at Voices for Utah Children; and Dr. Ariel Roddy, assistant professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Utah. Moderating the panel is Dr. Sarah Small, assistant professor in the Economics Department at the University of Utah.

This forum was co-sponsored by the Women in Economics Club and the University of Utah Economics Department.

This forum was recorded on April 3rd, 2023.

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour is a weekly program featuring forums on local, national, and international issues important to people living in Utah. The program airs every Wednesday at 10 AM and Saturday at 9 AM. Hosted by Anthony Scoma, the program highlights and contextualizes the forums presented by the Hinckley Institute of Politics every fall and spring semester at the University of Utah. Produced by KCPW Studios