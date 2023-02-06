Black Enough: A special from The Stoop podcast

Whether it’s the way we talk, the music we hear, or the clothes we wear- many Black people at some point were made to feel ‘not Black enough’, including Leila and Hana.

In this special from The Stoop podcast, Leila explores with broadcast journalist Joshua Johnson what it means to be told she ‘talks white’, Hana talks to a psychologist as she wonders if she has to like everything Black to avoid getting called out, and we go deep with comedian W. Kamau Bell who’s felt awkward in Black circles and in front of Black audiences.

What does it really mean to be ‘Black enough’?

This special will air on Friday February 10th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

