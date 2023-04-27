Biden’s reelection bid, the Fox News settlement and DeSantis in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss President Joe Biden’s reelection bid announcement, the Fox News defamation lawsuit settlement, Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News and new information on the Hunter Biden laptop story. They also discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ speech at the Utah GOP convention, new Utah GOP leadership, House Speaker Brad Wilson’s path to running for Senate and a building collapse in Draper.

